MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A former sheriff has been indicted by a Meigs County grand jury.

According to an indictment from the Common Pleas Court of Meigs County, former sheriff Keith O. Wood has been indicted on five counts including theft in office, a 4th-degree felony; telecommunications fraud, a 4th-degree felony; misuse of credit cards, a 5th-degree felony; misuse of credit cards, a 1st-degree misdemeanor; and soliciting or accepting improper compensation, a 1st-degree misdemeanor.

The criminal complaint states the alleged crimes happened between Jan. 1, 2021 and Nov. 11, 2022, in Meigs County. Wood is accused of allegedly taking $4,562 in money that belonged to the county while in office as well as allegedly improperly using county credit cards.

Wood announced his resignation on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, stating the resignation would be effective Nov. 11, 2022. On Nov. 17, 2022, the sheriff’s office announced Scott Fitch had been chosen to fill the final two years of Wood’s term.