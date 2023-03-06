MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A former sheriff accused of theft in office in Meigs County, Ohio, has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Former Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood appeared in the Meigs County Court of Common Pleas this morning, Monday, March 6, 2023, for an arraignment on the charges.

Wood was indicted by a grand jury in Meigs County in February on five counts including theft in office, a 4th-degree felony; telecommunications fraud, a 4th-degree felony; misuse of credit cards, a 5th-degree felony; misuse of credit cards, a 1st-degree misdemeanor; and soliciting or accepting improper compensation, a 1st-degree misdemeanor.

The criminal complaint states the alleged crimes happened between Jan. 1, 2021 and Nov. 11, 2022, in Meigs County. Wood is accused of allegedly taking $4,562 in money that belonged to the county while in office as well as allegedly improperly using county credit cards.

Last week, the Meigs County Court of Common Pleas announced the Ohio State Supreme Court named Judge Scott Nusbaum as the special judge to preside over the case.

Wood announced his resignation on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, stating the resignation would be effective Nov. 11, 2022. On Nov. 17, 2022, the sheriff’s office announced Scott Fitch had been chosen to fill the final two years of Wood’s term.