Former Marshall professor speaks about campus safety

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A Marshall University student accused of assaulting two women in 2018 was expelled from the university Wednesday.

The university’s announcement came about the same time Joseph C. Hardin waived a hearing Wednesday morning on whether his probation from a previous case should be revoked.

In a written statement, Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert noted, “We have taken, and will continue to take, aggressive steps to make sure the entire Marshall community is safe.”

The events of the past week have left many on the campus voicing concerns about overall campus safety, including a former professor.

The former professor, who asked not to be identified, says the university does a good job letting faculty and staff know when possible crimes happen on and around the campus. He explains he still has concerns.

“They seem to do a very good job of reporting to faculty and the student body when things have occurred like a sexual assault,” he said. “There’s an impetus there to keep everybody safe, but I do feel concerned about the number of incidences that do occur around campus, particularly violent incidents.”

The concerns surrounding the charges on Joseph Hardin come as students are coming to the Marshall campus for the first time for orientation. Following word the university expelled Hardin, a school spokesperson told WOWK 13 News in a written statement they’re working closely with those first-time students and parents.

“Just as we always do during all Orientation and Week of Welcome programming, we will have sessions this summer and at the start of the semester that provide new students and their parents with a comprehensive overview of the university’s policies about sexual misconduct, as well as our resources for sexual assault education and prevention,” the statement said. “These resources include Green Dot Training, bystander intervention education, and the popular R.A.D. (Rape Aggression Defense) training conducting for students by the MUPD. We also make them aware of resources and information offered through the Women’s Center and the Office of Equity Programs/Title IX.”

The former professor adds this incident is still a big problem for such a small community.

“I feel less safe here than I have on other campuses, not only campuses that I’ve been a student body member of, but also have worked at, and some of those places are a lot smaller,” he said.