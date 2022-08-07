CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As part of Multifest, there was a basketball clinic with Tamar Slay, a former NBA player and Marshall University assistant basketball coach.

The “1st Annual Slay Basketball Clinic” was on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center.

Kids learned how to shoot, dribble and pass along with other essential sports tips. Each clinic group had athletes who were beginners, intermediate and advanced. Multifest organizers say training in groups offers competitive opportunities to assist people to gain rapid improvement and transfer their skills to real gameplay.

The 1st Annual Slay Basketball Clinic as part of Multifest. (Photo courtesy of Don Wilson)

Multifest continues on Sunday night with the planned headliner “Chingy.”