CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A former Nicholas County deputy indicted on child pornography charges pleaded not guilty on Thursday.

According to court documents, Jarrod Bennett, 38, pleaded not guilty and will remain in custody. Bennett’s pretrial hearing is scheduled for Oct. 12 at 11 a.m. and his trial is scheduled for Oct. 30 at 9 a.m., according to court documents.

A grand jury indicted Bennett on 11 counts relating to the creation, distribution and possession of child pornography. The charges show this allegedly happened in Mount Nebo between September 2021 and June 2023.

In June 2023, Bennett allegedly tried to “corruptly alter, destroy, and conceal a record” on his cell phone and his Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department laptop, the indictment said.

Bennett was suspended from the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department when they became aware of the investigation on June 5.