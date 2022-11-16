LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A former Lawrence County, Ohio teacher and coach was found guilty of voyeurism and tampering with evidence on Tuesday.

The Lawrence County Prosecutor says that Russell “Rusty” Webb secretly recorded a juvenile while the juvenile was changing clothes in his office and then destroyed the recording device after he realized he had been caught.

Webb will be sentenced on Dec. 6, 2022, and he faces up to three years in prison. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.