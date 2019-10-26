Former President Jimmy Carter is just one of many senior citizens who suffer from accidents at home each year.

Anvato MCP (opens in a new tab)

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was recently released from the hospital after suffering as serious fall in his home, and he is just one of about 30 million senior citizens who suffer from falls annually.

Kristy Wolfe, who is the director of Therapy Operations at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Huntington, said their in – patient facility sees about 100 to 131 patients each month, 85 percent of those patients are elderly of 65 years of age or older.

Wolfe said lack of nutrition or hydration can cause seniors to fall in their homes, especially if they are on multiple medications.

She also said stairs, pets and clutter around the house can cause accidents for older adults.

“If they fall, the elderly usually fall on their side and that can cause a hip fracture,” said Wolfe.

Encompass Health offers speech, occupational, and physical therapy, but they also offer a Hip Fracture program.

Kristin Eller, a physical therapist at Encompass Health, said it generally takes an older adult 12 to 15 weeks to recover from a serious fall, compared to six to eight weeks for a younger adult.

The Center of Disease Control (CDC) states that about 300,000 older adults are hospitalized for hip fractures every year, resulting in months of rehab, which can be scary for older adults.

“How long will it take me to recover is one of the questions they (senior citizens) might ask. Will I be able to go back home independently? Can I go back to doing the regular activities I did before,” said Eller.

The best thing seniors can do is prevent the accident before it happens. Visiting Angels, the nations leading provider of in-home care, recommends that older adults: Manage their Prescriptions , Due Routine Safety Inspections of their Homes, Reorganize the Homes for Easy Access, Steady the Stairs, Light up the Place, and Schedule Eyes Exams Annually.

“And don’t be afraid to ask for help, A family member or a friend that can help you get out if you have doctor appointments,” said Wolfe.

The CDC also states women tend to fall more often of men and account for the majority hip fractures among seniors.