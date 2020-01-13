Former presidential candidate Ojeda to run for U.S. Senate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A former presidential candidate and West Virginia State Senator is running for U.S. Senate in 2020.

According to his Facebook page, Richard Ojeda is running for U.S. Senate in 2020.

Ojeda briefly ran for the 2020 presidency but ended his campaign on Janaury 25th, 2019.

Ojeda also served as a State Senator in the Mountain State from 2016 until he resigned in 2019 to prepare for his presidential bid.

