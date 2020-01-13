CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A former presidential candidate and West Virginia State Senator is running for U.S. Senate in 2020.
According to his Facebook page, Richard Ojeda is running for U.S. Senate in 2020.
Ojeda briefly ran for the 2020 presidency but ended his campaign on Janaury 25th, 2019.
Ojeda also served as a State Senator in the Mountain State from 2016 until he resigned in 2019 to prepare for his presidential bid.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Former presidential candidate Ojeda to run for U.S. Senate
- Woman air-lifted to hospital in critical condition following Scioto County shooting
- Hollister at Charleston Town Center will close Saturday
- LIVE: Road to the Championship | LSU vs. Clemson
- West Virginia State Treasurer transfers $20 million to state’s General Revenue Fund
- Nearly 50 individuals take Oath of Allegiance for U.S. citizenship
- Warming station training volunteers in preparation for winter months
- Charleston Mayor, Firefighters Union reach settlement regarding holiday pay
- New Jersey Senator Cory Booker suspends presidential bid
- School battles flu, health officials give tips to stay healthy