Former Richwood police chief’s wife charged with embezzling funds from little league team

RICHWOOD, WV (WOWK) – The wife of a former police chief has been charged with embezzlement in Nicholas County, West Virginia.

According to a criminal complaint from Nicholas County Magistrate Court, Ashley Freeman, of Richwood, has been accused of embezzling $4,440.56 from the Richwood Cherry River Little League. The complaint alleges the incidents happened between May 24 and Sept. 30 of this year.

The complaint says Freemen allegedly embezzled $2,880.56 through misusing the organization’s business VISA card. She is also accused of embezzling $1,560 by not depositing the funds into the Cherry River Little League bank account.

The Richwood mayor’s office confirms Freeman is the wife of former police chief Billy Freeman who resigned from his position late last week.