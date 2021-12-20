Former school counselor pleads not guilty to child pornography charges

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A former school counselor facing child pornography charges was back in court today to answer to new charges.

Todd Roatsy, 42, of Elkview pleaded not guilty to new charges including two that he created videos containing child pornography, according to court documents. The new charges were first announced by a federal court last week.

Roatsy, a former school counselor at Pinch Elementary School, was originally charged in Oct. 2021 when investigators said they found 26 images and seven videos of alleged child pornography on his laptop. Authorities said Roatsy was arrested after federal Department of Homeland Security agents traced an online username, under which several videos and an image of prepubescent and pubescent minors engaged in sexual activity had been uploaded to the Kik app.

A jury trial has been set for Jan. 19, 2022.