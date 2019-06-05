Former substance abuse counselor sentenced for fentanyl distribution

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVNS) – A former substance abuse treatment counselor was sentenced to prison for distributing drugs to treatment patients.

David Reeves, 51, of Beckley was sentenced to 16 months in prison for distributing fentanyl to people seeking help for substance abuse. Reeves also admitted he had an inappropriate relationship with a patient at Charleston Treatment Center where he worked as a counselor from 2016 until 2018.

Reeves admitted to giving the patient fentanyl patches he had stolen from his wife’s supply. He also admitted he knew the patient was being treated for opioid use disorder at CTC when he gave them the patches. The evidence also showed that Reeves sold fentanyl to a different patient at CTC.