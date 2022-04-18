LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A former middle school substitute teacher is facing charges after allegedly sending obscene messages to a high school student.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Department says they received a complaint on April 7, 2022 regarding concerning “social media material” that had been sent to a Logan High School student from a Chapmanville Middle School substitute teacher. The criminal complaint states that the suspect, identified as Christopher Tyler Brewster, of Chapmanville, is facing charges of preparation, distribution or exhibition of obscene matters to a minor.

According to the complaint, a digital record of the alleged SnapChat messages shows conversations on Dec. 29, 2021, Jan. 18, 2022, Jan. 20, 2022 and Feb. 26, 2022. Authorities say the messages sent to the teenager were “sexual in nature” and “obscene with sexual intent.”

According to Communications Director for Logan County Schools Chris Williams, Brewster was a “day-to-day” substitute at CMS who was hired in December 2021. Williams says Brewster resigned shortly before his arrest.