Former teacher and former Miss Kentucky pleads guilty in case involving nude photos

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Former Andrew Jackson Middle School teacher and former Miss Kentucky Ramsey Bearse entered a guilty plea Tuesday afternoon in Kanawha County Circuit Court.

It has been just over a year since Bearse was charged with four counts of sending obscene material to a minor. Authorities said Bearse sent pictures to a former student on the social media app Snapchat. Bearse cried in court as she pleaded guilty to one county of possession of material depicting minors in sexually explicit conduct.

She said at least one of the photos she sent to the 15-year-old minor was intended for her husband.

Bearse faces the possibility of a minimum penalty of up to two years in prison and a maximum of 50 years probation. Bearse would also have to register as a sex offender. Sentencing is set for January 17 at 10 a.m. Bearse will remain out on bond.