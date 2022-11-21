JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A former U.S. Postal Service worker in Cottageville plead guilty Monday to the delay or destruction of mail.

A press release from the United States Department of Justice says that Earnestine White, 48 of Evans, worked as a clerk at the Cottageville Post Office from 2017 to 2021 where she would accept and process incoming mail.

From September 2020 until Sept. 21, 2021, court documents say White knew she was delaying the mail by not forwarding it to the correct location.

A press release says White is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 9, 2023, and could face up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.