Former veterans affairs doctor indicted on civil rights, sexual abuse charges

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A federal grand jury returned a seven-count indictment today charging a doctor who formerly worked at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Beckley with federal civil rights and abusive sexual contact offenses.
Dr. Jonathan Yates, 51, a doctor of osteopathic medicine, was charged with five counts of depriving veterans of their civil rights under color of law and two counts of abusive sexual contact.
He was previously charged in a criminal complaint with depriving a veteran of his civil rights under color of law.
The indictment alleges between September 2018 and February 2019, while working at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Yates sexually molested six men during medical examinations.
“The indictment alleges that Yates temporarily immobilized two of the veterans – one by cracking his neck, and the other with the use of acupuncture needles – and sexually molested them while they were incapacitated,” a statement sent to 13 News says. “The indictment also alleges that his abuses caused five of the veterans to suffer bodily injury.”
If convicted, Yates faces a statutory maximum sentence of life in prison.
This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5342).
