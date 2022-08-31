CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A former firefighter and police officer will spend the next 14 years behind bars for the rape of a minor.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Christopher Osborne, 26, was sentenced today, Aug. 31, 2022, after pleading guilty in June 2022 to violating a minor victim’s civil rights by raping her in a bunk room at the Danville Fire Department. He was sentenced to 14 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. The DOJ says Osborne will also be required to register as a sex offender.

“This result is a testament to the courage of the victim who came forward to tell her story,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Department of Justice will continue to seek justice for such victims, and to hold accountable perpetrators who abuse their authority to target the vulnerable.”

Court documents say Osborne admitted that around Jan. 19, 2021, he used his position of authority as a Marmet Police Department officer and Danville VFD firefighter to sexually assaulting a 16-year-old. According to court documents, Osborne admitted the victim told him she did not want to have sex, but he held her down and raped her.

“Mr. Osborne’s actions were inexcusable and appalling,” said Special Agent in Charge Mike Nordwall of the FBI Pittsburgh Field Division. “The FBI will not stand by when people in positions of trust violate their oath and victimize innocent young children. Mr. Osborne abused his power and today’s sentence sends the message that we will continue to work to hold accountable public servants who fail the citizens of their community.”