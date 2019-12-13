Former West Virginia Correctional Officer sentenced for drug crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A former West Virginia correctional officer, John Edward Roach II, was sentenced to federal prison today for a drug crime, according to United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Roach, 47, of St. Albans, was sentenced to 46 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to Stuart’s office, an inmate at the South Central Regional Jail paid Roach $2,000 to smuggle contraband into the jail in early April 2019. Law enforcement then arranged a sting operation. On April 11, 2019, Roach met with an undercover agent and received a $2,000 payment and four ounces of methamphetamine. Roach was arrested before he could transport the methamphetamine to the jail.

“A disgraceful breach of public trust,” said Stuart. “As a long-time correctional officer, Roach knew firsthand the dangers drugs pose in the prisons and ignored them. Those who violate the public’s trust will be held accountable. If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a million times, there’s no such thing as a little bit of public corruption.”

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, the St. Albans Police Department and the Boone County Sheriff’s Department conducted the investigation.

