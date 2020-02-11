Former West Virginia municipal clerk pleaded guilty to embezzling at least $70,000 from the city

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) -- The state chapter of the American Association of Retired persons, or A-A-R-P, is not mincing words. Members accuse pharmaceutical companies of price gouging, and are pushing legislation that could lower drug prices. Many people make the choice of: buying food, or buying medicine.

"Some of these are medications that people have to have, so that they can stay alive to do whatever else it is they need to do, whether it is to raise their grandchildren, raise their own children, work, be productive," said Jane Marks, President, AARP of West Virginia.