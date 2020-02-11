Former West Virginia municipal clerk pleaded guilty to embezzling at least $70,000 from the city

NITRO, W.Va. – A former West Virginia municipal clerk pleaded guilty to embezzling at least $70,000 from the city. Former Nitro municipal clerk Robin Smith pleaded guilty to a felony count of embezzlement. Auditors began investigating the 61-year-old last year and found thousands of dollars in cash hidden throughout two-room and uncashed checks dating back to 2001. Smith said she would pay back $70,000 in restitution to the city as part of her plea deal but investigators said the amount she embezzled over the years could be much higher than that. A sentencing hearing has been set for March 25. Smith faces up to 10 years in prison.

