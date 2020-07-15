Former WV teacher and former Miss Kentucky sentenced in obscene material case

Former Miss Kentucky and Andrew Jackson Middle School teacher Ramsey Bearse pleads guilty to four counts of sending obscene material to a minor. December 17, 2019 (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Former Andrew Jackson Middle School teacher and former Miss Kentucky Ramsey Bearse has received a two-year sentence for charges of sending obscene material to a minor. She must report to the South Central Regional Jail on or before 10 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020.

Bearse entered a guilty plea in December, 2019 in Kanawha County Circuit Court to four counts of sending obscene material to a minor. She was originally arrested in December 2018.

Bearse was originally scheduled for sentencing January 17, 2020, however, Judge Duke Bloom postponed the sentencing saying after going over evidence in the case, he believed she qualified for a psychologic evaluation.

