CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Comedian Fortune Feimster has added a stop in Charleston, West Virginia, to her 2023 “Live Laugh Love” Tour.

According to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, the tour will come to the capital city on Nov. 5, 2023. Feimster will perform in the theater of the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Officials say presale for tickets begins at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023 with the code “LAUGH.” General tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2023. More information on how to purchase tickets for the show is available on Feimster’s website.

Feimster is a comedian, writer and actor who has appeared on radio, big and small screens, and tours her stand-up comedy across the country and internationally. According to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, she began her career with the Groundlings Sunday Company in Los Angeles, but gained her national fame as a writer and panelist on E’s “Chelsea Lately.” She then went on to be a series regular on the Hulu series “The Mindy Project” as well as NBC’s “Champions.”