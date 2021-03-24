Found wallet leads to drug arrest

Jacob. C. Peck, 24, of Huntington was arrested after police found suspected drugs in his vehicle when he went to pick up his lost wallet, which also contained narcotics. (Photo Credit: Milton Police Department)

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man went to the Milton Police Department to retrieve his missing wallet and ended up under arrest.

According to the Milton Police Department, officers received a report Tuesday, March 23 that a found wallet contained narcotics. When Jacob. C. Peck, 24, of Huntington arrived to pick up his wallet, K-9 Fiona sniffed his truck and indicated, which led officers to find additional drugs and scales.

Police say they confiscated heroin, crystal meth and heroin laced with fentanyl. Peck is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and obstructing an officer. He is being held in Western Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.