KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Local health officials have reported four additional COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County.
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirms the deaths of a 54-year-old male, a 67-year-old male, an 81-year-old male and a 77-year-old female.
Kanawha County has reported 205 deaths since the start of the virus outbreak.
County health officials also report 32 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total cases to 9,934. Active COVID-19 cases have decreased by 133 cases to 1,953 cases.
161 COVID-19 cases have been added to the recoveries list. 7,773 people have recovered from the virus in Kanawha County.
