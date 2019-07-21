Four arrested after 2 pounds of suspected meth seized

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) – Four people have been arrested on drug charges after two pounds of suspected meth was seized.

On Saturday, law enforcement, along with the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force performed a search warrant on East Wayne Avenue in Portsmouth.

When the warrant took place, three people, identified as Johnny Jobo Smith III, 23, Kali Dajour Releford, 21, and D’Alize Lamarr Releford, 23, attempted to flee the apartment but were confronted by a police canine. Selena Darby, 21, was also arrested.

Officers seized 1,200 grams (about 2 1/2 pounds) of suspected crystal meth, ten grams of heroin, fentanyl, two handguns, scales, and money. The suspected street value of meth is $35,000.

All four will be arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Monday.