Four Constellium employees in Ravenswood test positive for COVID-19

RAVENSWOOD, WV (WOWK) – Constellium Rolled Products, LLC in Ravenswood West Virginia announced four of its employees have tested positive for coronavirus.

The company says it has taken the necessary precautions concerning quarantines in conjunction with health department and CDC guidelines.

“Our first priority is the Safety and health of our employees, partners and communities while

protecting the future of our business. Many of our products are critical in this time of

crisis,” CEO Buddy Stemple says, “Our customers supply medical devices, masks, and ventilators. We supply the transportation markets which haul goods to market, as well as our aerospace and US Defense customers.”

The company says it is taking precautions to protect the workforce including regularly disinfecting work areas.

“I am proud of all who work at Constellium Ravenswood for their courage and dedication thus far in this crisis. You can imagine that operating in this environment with 1200 people and 68 acres under roof is a challenge. I want to thank each of them.”

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories