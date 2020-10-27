Coronavirus Updates

Four in quarantine after Cabell Transportation employee tests positive for COVID-19

Local News

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – An employee of the Cabell County Schools Transportation Department has tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in four people from two Cabell County schools going into self-quarantine.

Cabell County School officials say the person last worked Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Two individuals at Huntington High School and two additional individuals at Southside Elementary have been asked to quarantine, according to school officials.

Officials say contact tracing was conducted by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.

At this time, all Cabell County schools remain open and on the blended learning schedule.

Cabell County is level yellow on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resource’s County Alert System.

