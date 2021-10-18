Four new COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says four more Kanawha County residents have died in connection to COVID-19.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 56-year-old male, who was unvaccinated, a 65-year-old male who was partially vaccinated, a 41-year-old male who was unvaccinated, and a 28-year-old male who was unvaccinated.

The additional death brings Kanawha County to 409 total COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has the number of deaths related to the virus in Kanawha County at 449. The KCHD has previously told WOWK this difference is because the state has reviewed these death records, but the information has not yet been sent to the KCHD.

The KCHD reports 51 new COVID-19 cases for Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. This brings the county to 24,247 cases since the pandemic began. The KCHD says 20,166 of those cases are confirmed and 4,081 are probable.

Kanawha County currently has 762 active COVID-19 cases. The number of Kanawha County residents who have recovered from the virus is now at 23,076.

Both the WV DHHR County Alert System map and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 Data Tracker map show Kanawha County in red.

For the CDC, this means the county, along with all counties in West Virginia, is listed as having a high rate of community transmission. As of today, this is reported at a rate of 408.14 new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days. The county has an estimated population of 178,124 people.

For the WV DHHR’s map, the county is listed as having a percent positivity rate of 8.56%. The CDC shows approximately 48.1% of those eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Kanawha County have received at least one dose and 36.2% are fully vaccinated.