FRANKLIN FURNACE, OH (WOWK) – On June 4th, Jeffrey Fields, Thomas Comberger, Clifford Morris, Aaron Brigeman, and Walker Pence, all inmates in the Star Community Justice Center, escaped.

According to Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, these men had some help from outside sources. Allie Angelo and her ex-husband Matthew Sladen allegedly came to the center during the inmate’s recreational time to help Angelo’s fiancée, Jeffrey Fields escape.

Angelo and Sladen allegedly gave the inmates wire cutters to make an opening in the fence.

The sheriff’s office, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and the Waverly Police Department found and arrested Angelo and Sladen, along with four of the inmates that night and the next morning.

As of Tuesday night, officials are still searching for the fifth inmate, Thomas Comberger. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 9-1-1.

We did reach out to the center’s executive director Matt McClellan who says their facility is for inmates with non-violent criminal records who have served their prison sentences and are getting ready to re-enter society.

Sheriff David Thoroughman says the inmates are “low-level drug offenders” who were at the facility for “treatment, education, and job training.”

McClellan says the center allows anyone who spends up to six months there to be released into the community. However, these inmates could be facing more prison time.

After the incident, McClellan also says they are double-checking their security measures and making any needed changes to avoid another situation like this.

Those who have been arrested are being housed in the Scioto County Detention Center.

These cases will be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury at a later date. The escapees will also face charges in their home counties.