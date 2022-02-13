To view our original article on this, click here.

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) — We spoke with residents at the Grandview Pointe Apartments, where four people were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out, and they say nothing is scarier than waking up to a fire.

One resident says they even tried putting the fire out with an extinguisher as fire crews arrived on the scene.

“I heard some of my neighbors in the hallway screaming for me,” said a Grandview Pointe resident, “I had a rag over my face with water on it, so I could breathe.”

It’s a scary situation no one wants to be in.

“And when I got to the door, the hallway was full of smoke. I looked down the steps, the front door was ablaze,” said the resident.

Dunbar Fire Department says four people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after the fire. We spoke with a resident that was released from the hospital and they say they’re doing okay. No further injuries or deaths were reported.

"I felt bad for the people that live here for sure. It's a shame. I'm just glad nobody got hurt," said Donnie Taylor, a Grandview Pointe maintenance worker.

Taylor helped residents escape from the fire. Fire crews say the fire started at the front door of the apartment building, and it was put out quickly. Officials say the cause of the fire is still being investigated.