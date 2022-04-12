UPDATE (April 12, 2022, at 2:06 p.m.) — Metro 911 says a four-vehicle crash occurred on U.S. Route 119 South (Corridor G), specifically at the traffic light for Dudley Farms Plaza in Charleston.

Metro says no one was taken for medical treatment, and all parties in the crash signed refusals for treatment.

In addition to responders listed below, Kanawha County Ambulance was at the scene.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 confirms a four-vehicle accident happened at Corridor G South and Dudley Farms Lane in Charleston.

Metro says responders are still evaluating for injuries. Two of the three southbound lanes are closed, according to Metro.

Responding units include Charleston Police Department, Charleston Fire Department and South Charleston FD.

