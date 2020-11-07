Fourth employee at Kanawha County Assessor’s Office tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A fourth employee at the Kanawha County Assessor’s Office has tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the fourth employee to test positive for the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

Sallie Robinson, an Assessor for Kanawha County, says the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is conducting contact tracing and the National Guard has been contacted to sanitize the workplace area where the employee worked.

We continue to follow safety guidelines in our office to protect our employees and the public. My employee and their family are in my thoughts at this time. I wish them a quick recovery. Sallie Robinson, Assessor.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.