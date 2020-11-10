Frank Veltri Dinner will look different this year because of COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) A long-standing Thanksgiving tradition of feeding the hungry in the Charleston area won’t be the same this year.

Because of COVID-19, organizers of the Frank Veltri Dinner had to cook up a new plan. “You know in times of COVID everything has to be looked at and re-evaluated,” explained Traci Strickland, Executive Director of the Kanawha Valley Collective.

Volunteers prepare meals for Thanksgiving feast in 2019.

The Veltri Dinner has been feeding people on Thanksgiving for over half a century. Normally preparation for the epic undertaking involves a kitchen packed with people cooking and another room full of people packing hot meals into containers to be delivered. But this year like most things everything is different.

“We are actually doing what we call Thanksgiving in a bag,” Strickland said.

The in-person portion of the meal normally serves 200 to 300 people. This year that aspect of the event will combine with the dinner already being served at Manna Meal. The delivery portion typically provides 1,700 to 1,800 prepared hot meals to high rises in the area. But that is something that just can’t happen this year.

“The kitchen isn’t incredibly large so really people are on top of each other and then packing the food boxes has people side by side so social distancing and cooking for 2,000 people is not feasible,” she said.

So instead of hot meals, they’ll be delivering the items needed to prepare a meal. Even though things will look very different this year she said they’ll still need plenty of volunteers.

“We’ll be doing shifts on both Thursday and Friday which will be the Thursday before Thanksgiving unloading the food, organizing the food to pack and then Friday we’ll be packing the food,” Strickland explained. “Then Saturday we’ll be delivering. What we need now is delivery drivers for Saturday.”

All of the volunteer activities will involve minimal contact with others and masks will be required. If you’re interested in volunteering to help with the Frank Veltri Dinner click here to sign up.

