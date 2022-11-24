CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The annual Frank Veltri Thanksgiving Dinner made many people happy this Thanksgiving!

Warm, tasty Thanksgiving meals were delivered to more than 1,000 Charleston-area folks who wouldn’t have gotten one otherwise. And on top of that, hundreds more got to sit down at a dinner table and enjoy the turkey and fixings!

Frank Veltri left a legacy that will continue to put the “giving” in Thanksgiving! He began the dinner in 1966 to help provide for those in Charleston with “compassion and quality food.”

“Those who knew Frank Veltri remember him as an unpretentious character who always had an unlit cigar in his mouth, and whose kindness matched his generosity,” the Frank Veltri Thanksgiving Dinner Facebook page states.

Veltri died in 2001 and, according to the dinner’s Facebook page, left an endowment fund Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation to support continuing the dinner. His wish to keep it going lives on through the efforts of community volunteers who share his passion for helping their neighbors in need.

“I think whether you are religious or not, you can appreciate doing good for all of mankind,” said Adam Young who volunteers with the dinner. “Lots of people need help now more than ever, and I do think there is God in everywhere and God is here today.”

Volunteers worked for hours Wednesday to prepare everything including the turkey, ham, stuffing, pie and so much more that made it onto the plates in Frank Veltri’s honor.