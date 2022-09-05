CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK)–A man arrested for fraud used a debit card belonging to a woman whose body was found in a freezer, according to police records.

Arnold Hiller was arrested in Beckley on Friday. A criminal complaint listed his home address as 5135 Saulton Drive in Cross Lanes.

According to court documents, this the same address at which a woman, identified as Cynthia Mudd, was found dead in a freezer on Aug. 19. Police confirmed in their complaint that Hiller had lived at that address.

The complaint alleges that Hiller used Mudd’s card on four separate occasions in August, all of them at a Go Mart at 6414 MacCorkle Ave. in Charleston. Hiller allegedly withdrew $1,100 from an ATM at that location.

Hiller is now in the Southern Regional Jail in Raleigh County.

Numerous neighbors have told 13 News that Hiller was often seen at the home owned by Mudd.

No one has been charged in Mudd’s death.

Hiller is expected back in court on Sept. 12.