HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Huntington Highway Safety Program and the West End Fire Department are partnering up for a free child passenger safety clinic on Saturday.

It’s from 10 a.m. to noon at 1531 5th Ave. W in Huntington.

There will be people there to instruct parents and guardians on how to properly install a car seat.

For more information, visit the Huntington Highway Safety Office’s Facebook page.