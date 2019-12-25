Free coat rack in Charleston provides warmth for upcoming winter

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A free coat rack in Charleston is providing warmth to anyone who may need it this winter.

It’s a “give and take” coat rack located at United Way of Central West Virginia near Court and Smith Streets.

“We’ll look out and see people dropping off coats. They don’t come in and they don’t want anything for it. They just want to leave coats for people in need”, said Tracy Strickland of Kanawha Valley Collective.

The coats have been out for a few weeks, and so far the rack has been emptied out 3 times.

“It’s kind of heartwarming to show up and all these coats are gone but it’s also disheartening to know that many folks had a need”, exclaimed United Way of Central Charleston resource development director Kristi Wheeler.

This is the first year United Way put out the coat rack after seeing a need in the community. They decided it was time to take action.

“People don’t want people to be cold. This time of year lends itself to giving and goodwill”, said Strickland.

It’s also an easy way to donate your gently used coats during the holiday season. The process is discrete, and you don’t need to check in to give or receive a coat.

The coat rack will continue to be available throughout the winter months. United Way of Central West Virginia is located at 1 United Way Square.

