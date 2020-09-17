Free community COVID-19 testing in Kanawha County Sept. 18-22

UPDATE: KCHD and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority will have drive-up testing events at the following days and times:

1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20 at Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street East, Charleston

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21 at Nitro High School, 1300 Park Ave, Nitro, WV (free flu vaccines available)

Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22 at More Excellent Life Way Church, 504 Virginia Street W (Five Corners) (free flu vaccines available)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs (HHOMA) and community partner West Virginia State University Extension are offering free COVID-19 testing at West Virginia State University from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18 and Saturday, Sept. 19.

HHOMA officials say the WVSU testing site will be set up in Parking Lot C, the large parking lot on campus, across from Wallace Hall and Ferrell Hall. A campus map is available here.

“COVID-19 has impacted the African American community in West Virginia at a disproportionately high rate,” said West Virginia State University Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Scott Woodard. “As a Historically Black College and an active community partner, West Virginia State University is proud to join with the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, the West Virginia DHHR, the West Virginia National Guard, and the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department in offering this important testing opportunity.”

The testing event is available for free to all residents, including asymptomatic individuals. Proof of insurance is not required, the HHOMA says. Attendees should bring identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

The Kroger Store in Dunbar Village will be providing hospitality items to volunteers on site, according to the HHOMA.

Since May, the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs has offered free testing in partnership with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the West Virginia National Guard, and various community partners from across the state.

The COVID-19 testing locations are organized through West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s COVID-19 Advisory Commission on African American Disparities to provide testing opportunities to residents in counties with high minority populations and evidence of COVID-19 transmission.

