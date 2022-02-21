CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The PAAC COVID-19 Surge Testing team will host a COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinic on Feb. 25. The event will be from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church at 1757 10th Ave. in Huntington.

Free tests, vaccinations and booster shots will be available to the community. People ages five and up can receive a Johnson & Johnson, Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

Testing and vaccinations will be done on a first-come, first-served basis.

Anyone under 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be with a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required, and test results are usually back in 48 to 72 hours.

For more information, email the COVID-19 Surge Testing team or call 304-741-7157.