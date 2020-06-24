Free COVID-19 testing available in southeastern Ohio

A worker in a protective suit swabs the throat of a man at a COVID-19 testing site for those who were potentially exposed to the coronavirus outbreak at a wholesale food market in Beijing, Wednesday, June 17, 2020. As the number of cases of COVID-19 in Beijing climbed in recent days following an outbreak linked to a wholesale food market, officials announced they had identified hundreds of thousands of people who needed to be tested for the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — People can now get tested for the coronavirus at a pop-up testing site in Portsmouth. Testing will be available from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

The pop-up testing site was announced during one of Governor Mike DeWine’s press conferences last week.

Folks can head to the Compass Community Health Center located at 1634 11th Street in Portsmouth and can either walk up or drive-thru to get a test.

Testing is available to anyone wanting a test, regardless of whether they have a fever or are symptomatic. The testing is being ran by Compass in conjunction with the Ohio National Guard Medical Corps.

The nasal swabs will test for active COVID-19, not antibodies, and Scioto County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Larry Mullins says results should be available in 48 hours.

The nasal swabs will be sent to LABCORPS.

“It’s an opportunity for folks who were not able to get testing before to get tested,” Mullins said.

Mullins says more than 40 tests were performed in the first 15 minutes the site opened.

