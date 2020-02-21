Free dental clinic to brighten kids’ smiles

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — February is “National Children’s Dental Health Month,” and for the second time, Marshall Dentistry and Oral Surgery is hosting a dental clinic to help brighten kids’ smiles.

Uninsured children will have the opportunity to participate in the free “Give Kids a Smile” dental clinic. It’s happening on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 8 am until 3:30 pm, but it is by appointment only. It’s happening at Marshall Dentistry and Oral Health located inside the Farfield Building at 1616 13th Avenue, Suite 200 in Huntington, near Cabell Huntington Hospital.

The point of the event is to make sure underserved kids get the oral health care they need.

“In our area, we have several people without dental insurance and dentistry can be expensive for parents,” said Jessica Kelley, a registered dental hygienist at Marshall Dentistry and Oral Surgery. “We may not be able to address all of their concerns that day, but we can definitely address the main problem or need for those kids that day.”

Officials tell us 25 kids participated in the program in 2019, but dental hygienists are hoping to serve 50 children on the day of the clinic.

Among the procedures offered are addressing cavities, fillings, simple extractions, sealants, and cleanings.

“If [parents] are not able to get their kids regular [dental] care on a normal basis, it affects their overall health, and we need to address the problems that they have,” Kelley said.

To schedule an appointment for your kids, you can call Marshall Dentistry and Oral Surgery at (304) 691-1247.

Kelley says therapy dogs will be present for the dental clinic to put kids at ease as they may be visiting a dentist office for the first time. The program is open to any uninsured child in the Tri-State.

More Stories

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.