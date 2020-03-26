Free fishing in West Virginia through April 24th

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Governor Justice announced today that beginning Thursday, March 26th and lasting through Friday, April 24th, the requirement to possess a fishing license to fish in state-regulated water has been waived for stare residents.

Anglers must practive safe social distancing.

DNR Law Enforcement will continue to patrol all state waterways, and officers may still require proof of West Virginia residency, driver’s license, or a state-issued ID.

All fishing regulations remain in effect for both residents and nonresidents, including bag limits, slot limits, catch-and-release areas, and fly-fishing-only areas.