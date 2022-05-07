HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Residents who were impacted by the devastating flooding on Friday have the opportunity to pick up a free flood clean-up kit and receive a tetanus shot starting at 10 a.m. on May 7 in Huntington.

The City of Huntington says this is happening at the intersection of Enslow Boulevard and Washington Boulevard, across the bridge leading into Enslow Park.

The clean-up kits will include bleach, mops and other supplies.

They say people from the Cabell-Huntington Health Department will be there to administer tetanus shots to anyone who wants one.