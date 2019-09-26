Free flu clinics offered in Cabell County

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Cabell-Huntington Health Department will host its first free flu clinic on Friday, September 27 from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. for people who live, work or volunteer in Cabell County. The clinic will be at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. No appointment is necessary for these free clinics, however, the registration form can be printed in advance on the health department’s website.

Future clinics will be available at the following locations:

DMV/DO: October 1, 2019, 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Cabell County Courthouse/City of Huntington: October 7, 2019, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

West End Library: October 9, 2019, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Gallaher Library: October 9, 2019, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Cox Landing Library: October 10, 2019, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Guyandotte Library: October 10, 2019, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Milton Library: October 16, 2019, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Salt Rock Library: October 16, 2019, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Barboursville Sr. Center: October 17, 2019, 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Milton City Hall: October 17, 2019, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Barboursville Library: October 21, 2019, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Main Library (Downtown): October 29, 2019, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Flu shots will also be available at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department beginning Monday, September 30th flu shots Mondays from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Tuesday-Friday 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone over 6 months of age.

