CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County Schools will give out free food boxes for students during the winter break.

Families can sign up by clicking the link here or scanning the QR code in the poster below. Sign-up will be open between Dec. 23 at 8 a.m. and Dec. 26 at 5 p.m.

(Photo courtesy of Cabell County Schools)

Pick-up will be on Dec. 27 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Milton Pre-K and the Cabell County Board of Education.