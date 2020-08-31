Free life saving overdose medication coming to West Virginia

FILE – In this Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 file photo, a fire medic holds a box containing naloxone hydrochloride which is carried in all their department’s emergency response vehicles, in Akron, Ohio. Doctors who prescribe opioid painkillers should tell their patients about a potentially life-saving medication that can reverse drug overdoses, according to new federal guidelines issued Thursday, July 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Drug overdose deaths are rising to record numbers in the U.S. during the pandemic… including here in the Mountain State.

Roughly three out of every four deadly overdoses in West Virginia in 2019 involved an opioid, with reports of opioid overdoses substantially increasing in 2020.

The West Virginia drug control policy found one solution to try and help keep the number of overdose deaths in the state down.

“This is the first event of it’s kind in West Virginia,” says Rachel Thaxton, assistant director WV Drug Control Policy.

The state purchased one thousand naloxone kits and will be handing them out for free on September 2nd.

Naloxone is a drug proven to treat narcotic overdoses.

“Now more than ever while people are experiencing higher rates of despair, people need access to this life saving medication,” said Thaxton.

The kits will be handed out across Kanawha and Putnam counties.

“We picked the two counties based off of the numbers we’ve seen,” said Thaxton. “And that was Kanawha and Putnam.”

With a hope to eventually make this a state-wide event.

