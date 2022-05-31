CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Health Right and Remote Area Medical are teaming up to provide a large, two-day clinic offering free medical, dental and vision care to the public.

The clinic is happening on June 4 and 5 at the Bible Center School on Oakhurst Drive in Charleston. You don’t need insurance or an I.D. to attend. Organizers say they put on this clinic because they saw a significant need in the community.

“A lot of people will go several years, we’ve seen people come in and went without glasses for like 8 years. And crying because they’re so excited that they got glasses and they can see. Last year I saw a whole family. It was like a mom and dad and like four little kids they all got glasses so it was a really great event, it’s really important,” says Angie Settle, the CEO of West Virginia Health Right.

“We’ve found testicular cancers, breast cancers and things where people are just reluctant because they’re concerned about the cost of healthcare and they’ve let things go too far,” says Sen. Tom Takubo, D.O., Pulmonary Physician.

The clinic is targeted to serve people from a nine-county area around Charleston.

Doors will open at 6 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday mornings. Services will be on a first-come, first-served basis.