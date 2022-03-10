CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Thursday, Charleston Main Streets (CMS) is hosting a free, St. Patrick’s Day-themed mingle event on the West Side.

The mingle will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the building for Food Among the Flowers and The Rental Party, located at 513 Tennessee Ave. in Charleston.

The Trad Goons will perform traditional Celtic music and free food and drinks will be provided.

For more information on the event, contact Adam Stollings, Director of Marketing and Promotions of CMS, at 304-767-9800.