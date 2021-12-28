Free, public COVID-19 testing, vaccine clinic set at West Virginia State University

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a community vaccination event in a predominately Latino neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, August 11, 2021. – All teachers in California will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or submit to weekly virus tests, Governor Gavin Newsom announced on August 11, as authorities grapple with exploding infection rates. The number of people testing positive for the disease has surged in recent weeks, with the highly infectious Delta variant blamed for the bulk of new cases. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) – The Partnership of African American Churches says its COVID-19 Surge Testing team will be hosting a free COVID-19 testing, vaccine and booster clinic this week.

The clinic is set for Dec. 30 at the Wilson Student Union of West Virginia State University in Institute. The PAAC says the clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The organization says the COVID-19 tests and vaccines are free and available to everyone in the community with a valid ID. All three vaccines, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer will be available for those 12 and up, and all children under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

According to the PAAC, insurance is not required and results from the COVID-19 tests are usually back within 48 to 72 hours.

For more information on the clinic, contact the PAAC at Surge.Testing@paac2.org or 304-741-7157, or visit the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, “@PAAC.Surge” for updates.