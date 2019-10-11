Free, Reduced-Fee adoptions at Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — To celebrate six years of saving animals, the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association has a huge event going on to try to help animals find a home this weekend. Their ‘Empty the Shelter‘ anniversary event offers reduced and fee-waived adoptions.

Cats, kittens, and dogs that have been previously spayed/neutered can be adopted for free. Dogs that are awaiting spay/neuter can be adopted for $25. They are hoping to find homes for 135 pets at the facility this weekend.

Kennel Manager Robert Wagner says, “In addition to having a pet, you’re helping the dog cause that’s a shelter. It’s not a place to live. This is our last resort so get the dog out and he’ll have a life and a companion. They’re just like people. It’s healthier for the dog and a better life and they get better food, they get more attention.”

The event is taking place through Sunday, October 13, 2019. Their shelter is located right off Greenbrier Street in Charleston.

