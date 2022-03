ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — The St. Albans Fire Department has partnered with the American Red Cross to give and install free smoke alarms to residents of St. Albans.

They’ve put out the call to the community to help provide and install the smoke alarms. 13 News got to tag along with the St. Albans FD to see how they do it.

The smoke alarms are being provided by the American Red Cross.

To get one and have it installed, you can call them at 304-727-2253 or on their website.