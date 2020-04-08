Free snack packs for Kanawha County kids

CHARLESTON, W.V. (WOWK) – A Charleston non-profit group is now handing out ‘snack packs,’ three days a week.

‘Hope for Appalachia’ created the drive-thru snack line to help feed children who are out of school because of COVID-19.

“We know Kanawha County is doing breakfast and lunches for kids in this area; but we know for some, it’s still not enough,” said Erin Flanagan, with Hope for Appalachia.

So far, the non-profit has made about 450 snack packs.

Filled with chips, chewy bars, cereal; “and then also a fruit item like applesauce or a fruit cup,” said Flanagan. “On the weekend, we put extra easy mac and ravioli to help carry kids through the weekend as well.”

All of these snacks, donated, by members of Randolph Street Baptist Church and the community.

“We’re really thankful we can help out community in this way,” said Flanagan.

“It’s really helpful to have these extra snacks on hand, while they’re at home from school,” said Loren Farmer, who stopped by to pick up a snack pack. “They go through a lot of food, so it’s been good having that little extra bit available for them.”

The non-profit is also taking extra safety precautions, making sure they abide by the CDC regulations.

Less than five people, making sure gloves are on, and; “people can drive by and we can walk it to their car so we don’t come in contact with you.”

‘Hope for Appalachia’ will be handing out these snack packs Monday, Wednesday, and Friday outside of Randolph Street Baptist Church from 3-4 pm every week.